Feb 24 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc ANR.N posted a fourth-quarter loss, partly because some customers switched to cheaper natural gas for power generation.

Alpha's stock fell 4 percent to $19.00 in premarket trading.

The net loss was $733.3 million, or $3.34 per share, compared with net income of $10.8 million, or 9 cents per share in the same quarter of 2011, the Abingdon, Virginia-based company said on Friday.

Excluding a goodwill impairment charge of $745 million and other items, the adjusted loss from continuing operations was 7 cents per share.

(Reporting by Steve James in New York)

((steve.james@thomsonreuters.com)(1-646-223-6013)) Keywords: ALPHA/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.