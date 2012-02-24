* Upgrades to "buy" from "neutral"

* Raises price target to $28 from $24

Feb 24 Kroger Co (KR.N), the biggest U.S. supermarket chain, is best positioned to gain from the ongoing dispute between drugstore chain Walgreen and drug benefits manager Express Scripts, Citigroup said, upgrading the stock to "buy" from "neutral."

Last June, Walgreen Co WAG.N said it would stop filling prescriptions for people covered by Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) after failing to agree on new contract terms, walking away from a deal worth more than $5 billion in annual sales. [ID:nN1E75K038]

On Feb. 23, Express Scripts said it was moving forward successfully without Walgreen in its pharmacy network, citing wide support from clients. [ID:nL2E8DN4HZ]

CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N), which operates the CVS drugstore chain and the CVS Caremark pharmacy benefits management business, will also benefit from the rift between Walgreen and Express Scripts, the brokerage said, naming CVS and Kroger its top picks in the food and drug industry for 2012.

Walgreen and Express Scripts did not reach a deal by the end of last year. Even if they make amends in early 2012, as some expect, patients will already be taking their prescriptions elsewhere, dragging potentially billions of dollars in revenue away from Walgreen and putting it in the hands of its competitors. [ID:nL1E7NLOJD]

Kroger could add 11 cents a share to earnings in 2012 if Walgreen and Express Scripts do not settle their dispute this year, estimated analyst Deborah Weinswig.

Citigroup's Weinswig is a five-star rated analyst for the accuracy of her earnings estimates on Kroger and ranks first among 18 analysts covering the stock, according to Thomson Reuters' StarMine data.

"We do not believe the benefit of the Walgreen-Express Scripts dispute has been factored into the Street's estimates and expect additional upside as the company generates incremental revenue from displaced Walgreen customers filling their scripts at Kroger stores," Weinswig said.

Consolidation in the food retail industry will also benefit Kroger in the long term as weaker companies exit, putting market share up for grabs, said Weinswig, who raised her price target on the stock to $28 from $24.

Shares of Kroger were trading flat at $23.15 in morning trade on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Tenzin Pema)

((arnav.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters messaging: arnav.sharma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: KROGER/RESEARCH CITIGROUP

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.