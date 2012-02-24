February 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Circle Anglia Social Housing PLC
Issue Amount 250 million sterling (including 50
million sterling retained)
Maturity Date March 2, 2044
Coupon 5.20 pct
Reoffer price 99.66
Yield 5.222 pct
Spread 198 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2042 UKT
Payment Date March 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Santander
Ratings Aa3(Moody')
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure IPMA 2
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's Note
Programme
ISIN XS0752752005
Data supplied by International Insider.