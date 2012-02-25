Feb 25 South Korea overpowered Uzbekistan
4-2 on Saturday in a confidence-boosting win before next week's
crunch home World Cup qualifer at home to Kuwait.
It gave coach Choi Kang-hee an important victory in his
first match since replacing Cho Kwang-rae, fired after South
Korea's shock 2-1 away defeat to Lebanon in November.
Lee Dong-gook and Kim Chi-woo scored two goals apiece at
Jeonju World Cup stadium but the hosts, who are hoping to reach
an eighth successive World Cup finals, were forced to fend off a
late fightback from the visitors.
South Korea, World Cup semi-finalists as co-hosts with Japan
in 2002, need to avoid defeat against Kuwait to be certain of
advancing to the final round of qualifying for the 2014 finals
in Brazil.
Although the Koreans top Group B on goal difference from
Lebanon on 10 points, they will be eliminated if they lose to
Kuwait and the Lebanese beat or draw with the United Arab
Emirates.
Kuwait's preparations for the game took a knock on Friday
when they suffered a 2-0 away defeat in China.
When substitute Kim made it 3-0 for South Korea early in the
second half, after Lee's first-half brace, the game looked over.
But Anvar Rakhimov pulled one back in the 77th minute and
Stanislav Andreev drilled in a penalty soon afterwards as South
Korea's defensive frailties were again exposed.
However, Kim put the game out of reach with a curling free
kick in the dying moments to lift South Korea's morale before
the game against Kuwait, who are on eight points.
Lebanon will be expected to beat the Emirates, who have lost
all five of their matches, leaving South Korea and Kuwait to
fight it out for the other remaining berth in the next round.
Uzbekistan have already sealed their place in the final
round alongside Japan in Group C.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by John
O'Brien)
Double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories