BERLIN Feb 26 Germany captain Philipp Lahm will miss Wednesday's friendly game against France in Bremen due to a nagging knee injury while Borussia Dortmund midfielder Sven Bender is doubtful with a suspected broken nose, the German football federation said.

Defender Lahm, who played in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Schalke 04 on Sunday, will remain in Munich for treatment, the DFB said in a statement.

Bender was taken to hospital after a clash early in their 3-1 win over Hanover 96 on Sunday.

The 22-year-old underwent preliminary tests but Dortmund said a clear diagnosis would require further medical checks.

