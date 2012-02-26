LONDON Feb 26 Before heading up the
Wembley steps to collect the League Cup on Sunday Steven Gerrard
made sure he sought out cousin Anthony, whose penalty miss gave
Liverpool a dramatic victory over Championship side Cardiff
City.
The match had ended 2-2 after extra time and when the
nerve-jangling shootout ended with Cardiff substitute Anthony
firing his spot-kick wide of the Pepe Reina's post it produced a
stark contrast in emotions.
While Liverpool's players celebrated wildly, Cardiff's
Gerrard stood transfixed in misery as his side's hopes of
becoming the first Welsh club to win the League Cup ended in
heartbreaking fashion.
"It's always cruel when it comes to penalties, but there has
to be a loser," said England international Gerrard, who has
inhabited a different footballing universe to his cousin.
"It was always going to be that one of us was sad and one
celebrating. I've got mixed emotions.
"Obviously I'm delighted to win the cup for our supporters,
but I feel for Anthony and Cardiff.
"It doesn't matter what I say to him - he's going to be
down. I'll be there for him and all the family will be behind
him."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)