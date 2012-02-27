(Adds details)

SINGAPORE Feb 27 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL.NS) has sold a March loading high sulphur gasoil cargo at 25 percent higher premiums than a cargo sold earlier this month, setting a more-than-20-month high, industry sources said on Monday.

With spot demand from Yemen expected to increase in March, premiums for high sulphur gasoil in the Middle East are continuing to climb to new highs as supply remains thin, they said.

MRPL has sold 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 28-30 to Vitol at a premium of about $2 a barrel to Middle East quotes. This is about 25 percent higher than the $1.60 premium achieved for a Mar. 20-22 loading cargo sold to BB Energy earlier.

The Indian refiner is currently the only regular spot supplier of high sulphur gasoil, though demand remains steady from Middle Eastern and African countries including Yemen, Egypt, Jordan and Sudan.

Vitol will likely send the cargo to Jordan Petroleum refinery, as the trader was earlier awarded a spot tender to supply 350,000 tonnes of gasoil over March and April, a middle distillates trader said.

Political turmoil in Egypt has led to a rupture in gas supplies used for electricity generation in Jordan, which has been forced to seek diesel as an alternative. [ID:nL4E8DK2AJ]

Spot demand from Yemen, whose diesel consumption is about 260,000 tonnes a month, is also expected to increase from March as its fuel donation pact with Saudi Arabia ends this month, industry sources said. [ID:nL4E8DN49D]

The cash-strapped country will tender in the international market to cover its monthly needs of 570,000 tonnes of refined products from March through May, Oil Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdalla has said. [ID:nL5E8DN89P]

Yemen's major oil pipeline carrying light, sweet Maarib crude has been shut since November after consecutive blasts during a year of chaos beginning with mass protests aimed at ending the 33-year rule of President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who has agreed to cede power under a deal brokered by Yemen's Gulf neighbours.

