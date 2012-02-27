February 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CFF)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date April 25, 2055
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 88.008
Payment Date March 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN FR0010292169
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.