February 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de I'Habitat
(CRH)
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date March 18, 2024
Coupon 3.6 pct
Reoffer price 99.674
Yield 3.634 pct
Spread 178.4 bp
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.0 pct April 01, 2022 DBR
Payment Date March 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CA CIB,
Natixis, Royal Bank of Scotland &
UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Euronext-Paris
Denoms (K) 1
