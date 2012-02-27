Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 05, 2017

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.354

Reoffer price 99.354

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 134.5bp

over the OBL #162

Payment Date March 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CommerzBank AG & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1MA9V

