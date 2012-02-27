Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance B.V
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 08, 2024
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.129
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 127bp
over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date March 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs International,
LBBW & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0753143709
Data supplied by International Insider.