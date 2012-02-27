* Goodman Fielder says has received no takeover offer

* Wilmar had been looking to buy non-core assets

* Goodman Fielder NZ shares soar 16% (Adds details)

WELLINGTON, Feb 28 Singapore palm oil company Wilmar International is trying to build a 10 percent stake in Goodman Fielder Ltd, the Australasian food company said on Tuesday, sending its New Zealand-listed shares up 16 percent.

Goodman Fielder said Wilmar already held a small stake in the company and has been looking to buy some assets that it has put on the block, including its New Zealand milling and its Integro foods businesses.

"Goodman Fielder has not received any proposals to acquire Goodman Fielder from Wilmar or any other party," it said in a statement.

Goodman Fielder said UBS was buying the shares on behalf of Wilmar. Newspapers said Wilmar had offered to buy shares at a 16.5 percent premium to Goodman Fielder's last trade of A$0.515.

Wilmar is among several Asian companies that have been snapping up Australian food businesses. Wilmar bought Australia's largest sugar miller, CSR's Sucrogen, in 2010 for A$1.75 billion and last year took over Proserpine Sugar Co-operative for A$120 million.

It beat off competition from Chinese state-owned food giant COFCO, which earlier took over mid-sized sugar miller Tully Sugar. Most recently, Thailand's Mitr Phol moved to complete the takeover of MSF Sugar.

Goodman Fielder is prized for its top-selling Australian brands including Meadow Lea and Praise margarines, White Wings cake mixes, and Helga's and Vogel breads.

The Integro arm up for sale makes edible oils, breakfast cereals, sauces and cake mixes.

Goodman Fielder's New Zealand shares rocketed 16 percent to NZ$0.78, a five-month high. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford, writing by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)