* Elpida shares drop by daily limit, marked down 24 pct

* Sell orders overwhelm buy orders; suppliers, affiliates fall

* 90 pct of freely floated shares on sale

* Elpida filed for creditor protection with $5.6 bln debt

* Rivals Micron, Samsung, Hynix all rise

(Adds detail, comments)

TOKYO, Feb 28 Stock investors scrambled to bailout of chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc 6665.T on Tuesday, offering 90 percent of the company's freely floated shares for sale after Japan's only maker of DRAM memory filed for bankruptcy protection.

The shares were marked down by the daily trading limit, a fall of a quarter, but were untraded as sellers overwhelmed bidders by a factor of 1,700. Shares in Elpida suppliers and affiliates fell, while investors sniffed benefits for competitors such as Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) and Hynix Semiconductor (000660.KS).

The world's third-biggest maker of DRAM computer chips said it had been pushed into a bankruptcy filing with debts of $5.6 billion because concrete offers by potential partners failed to materialise on Monday.

Media reports had suggested Elpida was seeking a capital alliance with U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) or Taiwanese partner Nanya Technology Corp (2408.TW). Japanese chipmakers were also considering tie ups of struggling operations under a government-supported national champion, sources said this month.

Analysts said potential buyers could still swoop to pick off the company's assets.

"Someone else from outside could become a sponsor and acquire the company," said Takeo Miyamoto, an analyst at Deutsche Securities in Tokyo.

Suitors could include memory chipmaker Micron, Miyamoto said. Micron shares rose 7.7 percent in U.S. trading on the prospects of tighter global chip supplies if Elpida is unable to emerge from creditor protection as a going concern.

"Toshiba could seek talks," said Akira Minamikawa, chief analyst for research firm iSuppli in Japan.

Toshiba (6502.T), Japan's biggest maker of flash memory, has previously dismissed any tie-up with Elpida. Yet the company that emerges from bankruptcy may warrant a fresh look, Minamikawa said.

Japan's Trade Minister Yukio Edano and Elpida President Yukio Sakamoto both said on Monday they hoped the company could be rehabilitated in a process similar to U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows a company to emerge from creditor protection as a going concern.

Japan courts will scrutinise Elpida's debt and identify assets that can be sold off, giving Micron and other chipmakers several months to consider any bid for the Japanese firm that accounts for 12 percent of global memory chip output.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Elpida shares and Japan producer shipments:

-- link.reuters.com/zaf66s

Chipmakers share price comparison:

-- link.reuters.com/feh46s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

STRUGGLING

Analysts said the company had failed to manage a storm of factors, including falling prices of DRAM chips, used mainly in PCs, a rising yen and changes in consumer tastes.

DRAM contract prices fell 58 percent in 2011 and spot market prices dropped 70 percent, said DRAMeXchange, an industry tracker.

That happened as consumers increasingly bypassed PCs for products like Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad and other mobile devices, which primarily use flash memory instead of DRAM.

Elpida also spent heavily to try to keep pace with market leaders Samsung and Hynix, while the yen's strength undercut its global competitiveness.

Still, analysts noted not all factors were specific to Elpida. The management "didn't run the company in a proper fashion," Deutsche's Miyamoto said.

"When you look at Toshiba, it's a semiconductor company and they have factories in Japan, but they still make some profit, so what's the difference?" Miyamoto said.

Elpida's debt is the largest ever for a Japanese manufacturer seeking bankruptcy protection, according to corporate credit research firm Shoko Research.

Ironically, Elpida was formed more that a decade ago by the merger of the struggling DRAM operations of several big Japanese chipmakers.

Japan's government appears content for now for the courts to deal with Elpida's collapse work, without another taxpayer bailout. It has already lent or invested 40 billion yen

($497 million) in the company.

"What I can say now is that I will carefully watch with interest how the procedures move forward within the framework of the corporate rehabilitation law," Edano said at a press briefing in Tokyo.

"It is unclear whether Elpida Memory would have been able to operate in the same scale as today in mid- to long-term, say in the next three, five, or 10 years," he said.

The risk now is that Elpida customers will go elsewhere, squeezing its market share and leaving it lagging its rivals.

"Although this doesn't necessarily mean Elpida will disappear, one can quickly fall behind in the memory chip business if large investments aren't made at the right time, which will be very difficult for Elpida under court management," said Kim Young-chan, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities in Seoul.

In Seoul, Samsung shares rose 2.4 percent and Hynix Semiconductor jumped 6.3 percent.

In Tokyo, Elpida shares were marked down to 254 yen each, the daily limit.

Advantest Corp (6857.T), a major producer of chip testing equipment, shed 7 percent to 1,060 yen, while Shin-Etsu Chemical Co (4063.T), which makes silicon wafers for chipmaking, lost 2.6 percent to 4,280 yen.

Sumco Corp (3436.T), the world's No.2 maker of wafers used to make semiconductors, dropped 3.8 percent, while semiconductor manufacturer Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T) fell 2 percent.

Tera Probe (6627.T) an Elpida chip testing affiliate was also untraded on a glut of sell orders, bid down 19 percent to 630 yen.

($1 = 80.46 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly, Maki Shiraki, Dominic Lau and Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Richard Pullin)

((dominic.lau@thomsonreuters.com)(+81 3 6441 1917)(Reuters Messaging: dominic.lau.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)) Keywords: ELPIDA/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.