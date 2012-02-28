TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co bought four times as much crude oil and 38 percent more liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the past 10 months compared with the same period a year ago to make up for a fall in nuclear power use after the Fukushima crisis.

Japan's second-biggest electricity utility had to burn far more fossil fuels as it has been unable to restart reactors shut for regular maintenance amid public safety concerns since the Fukushima earthquake last year. All nuclear power generators are now required to meet tighther safety regulations and clear authorities' approvals for a reactor restart.

The last of Kansai's reactors went offline last week.

Upon requests from its top shareholder, the Osaka city government, Kansai made public on Tuesday data about its business and earnings, including power supply and demand.

Kansai does not usually release monthly fuel purchase or consumption data. Below are details of its actual and planned buying of crude oil in thousands of kiloliters and of LNG and coal in thousands of tonnes, compared with a year earlier.

Crude Oil 2011/12 April May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Jan Sub-t Feb Mar Total

otal actual 170 100 120 140 410 330 400 420 570 550 3210 planned 30 50 70 100 130 50 80 110 100 90 810 2010/11 actual 90 110 20 90 160 200 0 20 10 70 770 90 210 1070

LNG 2011/12 Apr May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Jan Sub-t Feb Mar Total

otal actual 280 360 590 720 650 610 510 590 750 730 5790 planned 240 240 290 360 450 360 290 310 480 500 3520 2010/11 actual 450 330 410 540 570 490 320 360 350 380 4200 580 510 5290

Coal 2011/12 Apr May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Jan Sub-t Feb Mar Total

otal actual 230 580 320 170 420 250 240 80 340 240 2870 planned 370 280 350 330 320 290 210 180 190 260 2780 2010/11 actual 220 370 230 530 230 220 320 460 480 230 3290 480 380 4150

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Sugita Katyal)