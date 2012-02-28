GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
Feb 28 Calfrac Well Services Ltd's quarterly profit rose nearly fivefold on continued drilling boom in North American oil and gas basins.
For the October-December period, the company earned C$78.9 million, or C$1.79 cents a share, up from C$16.1 million, or 37 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Calfrac, which also has operations in Argentina, Russia, and Mexico, said revenue rose 82 percent to C$490 million. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year