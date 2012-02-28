Feb 28 Calfrac Well Services Ltd's quarterly profit rose nearly fivefold on continued drilling boom in North American oil and gas basins.

For the October-December period, the company earned C$78.9 million, or C$1.79 cents a share, up from C$16.1 million, or 37 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Calfrac, which also has operations in Argentina, Russia, and Mexico, said revenue rose 82 percent to C$490 million. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)