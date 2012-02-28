Feb 28 (Kara Newman is the author of "The
Secret Financial Life of Food", Columbia University
Press; publication date autumn 2012. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Kara Newman
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Welcome to Jakarta, also known
as the "Big Durian."
Although you're unlikely to find the notoriously stinky
durian in many drinks in the Indonesian capital, expect
refreshing cocktails that make the most of other tropical
fruits, such as mango, lychee, even the cantaloupe-like
rockmelon.
"Over the past few years, Jakarta has seen a boom in its
drinking culture, especially among young people," says Hanny
Wahyuni of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan.
While a cold beer, particularly Bintang, is the classic
unwind after a long work week, the growing number of bars across
Jakarta also do a brisk business in spirits.
Local cocktail menus reveal a sweet-tooth for candy
flavoured vodka martinis, rum or cachaca cocktails dosed with
kafir lime or tropical fruits.
Ritz Carlton's 8 Lounge (bit.ly/n9xtJy) has an entire
drinks menu section dedicated to Mojito variations; another to
Caipirinha concoctions.
Wahyuni's drink-stop recommendations for business travellers
include Cork & Screw (www.corknscrew.biz/), a restaurant
and bar located inside a wine shop, and Potato Head
(ptthead.com/jakarta/) at Pacific Place Mall.
The latter serves Western-style comfort food accompanied by
cocktails such as the Pistachio Rockmelon Martini (vodka, melon
liqueur and fresh rockmelon, topped with pistachio foam).
He also notes newcomer Otel Lobby (otellobby.com/), a
gastropub in the Annex Building of Epicentrum Kuningan.
At the end of the day, Wahyuni likes Social House (socialhouse.asia/)
at Harvey Nichols in Grand Indonesia Mall.
During the day, the space serves tea to office workers, but
in the evening the windows fold back to invite cooling evening
breezes and panoramic views of the Jakarta skyline. The same
team that runs Social House also owns the VIP-happy Dragonfly (www.ismaya.com/dragonfly/),
where celebrities mix with expats and execs to dance all night,
fuelled by rum cocktails.
Loewy (www.loewyjakarta.com/) in Mega Kuningan, near
The Ritz-Carlton, also gets a nod from Wahyuni. The bistro-style
restaurant offers a menu of (exclusively vodka) martinis and the
city's largest selection of single malt whiskeys.
Once you've sampled your way through these bars, you're
ready for Bir Pletok, Jakarta's iconic restorative libation.
RECIPE: BIR PLETOK
Courtesy of Hanny Wahyuni, The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta
This non-alcoholic herbal libation is said to ward off a
host of ills, from flu to high cholesterol.
Dating back to the colonial period, the drink is indeed
named after beer - few locals could afford the beer drunk by
Dutch colonists, and opted to brew their own "bir" using local
herbs and spices.
As for the word "pletok", depending on who you ask, it
either mimics the sound of cardamom pods cracking open in
boiling water, or it's the sound made when shaking together all
the ingredients: "Pletok, pletok, pletok."
2 litres water
350 grams ginger, peeled and sliced
6 pieces clove
1 piece cinnamon Bark, about 5 centimetres long
3 cardamom (cardamom) pods
5 stalks lemongrass
25 grams secang wood (a plant native to Indonesia )
1/2 nutmeg
500 grams white sugar
Salt
3 pandan leaves
5 lime leaves
In a large pot, bring the water to a boil. Stir in the remaining
ingredients, lower the heat, and allow to simmer for 15 minutes.
Strain the liquid into a jar and allow to cool, then cap
tightly. Discard solids.
Although bir pletok can be drunk hot, most people prefer to
drink it served refreshingly cold. Keeps for one week,
refrigerated.
(Editing by Peter Myers and Paul Casciato)