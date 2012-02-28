Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date February 02, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Reoffer price 100.233
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 9bp
Payment Date March 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, Natixis, UBS &
UNI
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt
issuance programme
The issue size will total 1.5 billion
Euro when fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.