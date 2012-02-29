Turkey sets yield on tap of March 2027 bonds at 5.65%
LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has set the yield on a tap of its March 2027 bonds at 5.65%, according to leads.
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 29 Malaysia's stock exchange operator Bursa Malaysia said in a statement issued on Monday:
* launches new derivatives clearing and settlement system to provide more efficient services to participants.
* new system will now pave the way for new derivatives futures and options products.
* Bursa CEO Tajuddin Atan: "The introduction of the new derivatives clearing and settlement system is in line with our strategy to improve the derivatives markets eco-system with global electronic trading distribution and with more straight-through processing functionality and capability."
* benefits include higher capacity for the clearing and settlement of high volume trades, higher automation due to web-based technology and real-time electronic requests and approval processes.
DUBAI, Feb 16 Stock markets in the Gulf closed on a firm footing on Thursday in line with generally upbeat global shares and stabilising crude oil prices, while Egypt's bourse ended a five-day losing streak.
Feb 16 Avon Products Inc reported fourth-quarter revenue and profit that missed estimates as demand slipped in all but one of its markets, sending the cosmetics maker's shares down as much as 16 percent in early trading on Thursday.