Feb 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas

Issue Amount 20 million Tu rkish lira

Maturity Date March 9, 2014

Coupon 8.5 pct

Issue price 100.33

Reoffer price 99.33

Payment Date March 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 120 million

Tu rkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0602260167

Temp ISIN XS0754476983

