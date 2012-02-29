BRIEF-New York REIT says Gregory Hughes resigned from board
* New York REIT Inc - resignation of Gregory Hughes from company's board of directors, effective February 15
February 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower United Overseas Bank Ltd.
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 7, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.868
Reoffer price 99.868
Spread 144 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date March 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) 2.25 pct
Yield 2.278 pct
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 The European Central Bank is ready to make new changes to the way it lends bonds for collateral after a drought of such paper at the turn of the year threatened the functioning of financial markets, minutes of the ECB's latest meeting showed on Thursday.
* Textainer Group Holdings Limited reports fourth-quarter and full-year results