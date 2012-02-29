BRIEF-New York REIT says Gregory Hughes resigned from board
* New York REIT Inc - resignation of Gregory Hughes from company's board of directors, effective February 15
February 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 100.626
Spread 51 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BLB, LBB, RBC & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.0
billion euro when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 The European Central Bank is ready to make new changes to the way it lends bonds for collateral after a drought of such paper at the turn of the year threatened the functioning of financial markets, minutes of the ECB's latest meeting showed on Thursday.
* Textainer Group Holdings Limited reports fourth-quarter and full-year results