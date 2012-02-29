February 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KBC IFIMA NV

Guarantor KBC IFIMA Bank NV

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 07, 2014

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.941

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 346.1

bp over the 0.25 pct March 2014 BKO

Payment Date March 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, JPMorgan, KBC & Natixis

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

