Fitch: Crisis Legacy Fades in European Housing, Mortgage Markets

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) The legacy of the global financial crisis in Europe's housing markets is fading, although the pace of the recovery continues to vary between and within countries, Fitch Rating says. Home prices will rise again this year in Spain, Portugal, and Ireland, and stabilise in Italy. We also forecast price rises in all core European markets other than the UK. Mortgage arrears are also stabilising in the markets