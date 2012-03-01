March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perpetual bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Genting Singapore Plc

Issue Amount S$1.8 billion

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.125 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date March 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DBS, HSBC, CIMB Bank, Deutsche Bank

& JPMorgan

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A-(Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

