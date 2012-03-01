* Q4 adjusted EPS $0.50

March 1 Kroger Co (KR.N), the biggest U.S. supermarket chain, reported a quarterly loss on Thursday due to the consolidation of some union pension plans, while profit excluding the pension change rose.

The operator of Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Smith's, Food 4 Less and other grocery stores lost $306.9 million, or 54 cents per share, in the fourth quarter that ended Jan. 28, compared with a profit of $278.8 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

In December, Kroger said that four United Food and Commercial Workers/multi-employer pension funds would merge into a new fund, as of Jan. 1, 2012. Ultimately, the switch should trim its pension contribution costs after the initial charge.

Excluding the impact of the pension plan consolidation Kroger earned $283.8 million, or 50 cents per share.

Sales, including fuel, rose 7.7 percent to $21.4 billion.

Kroger forecast full-year earnings of $2.28 per share to $2.38 per share. It expects to benefit from a 53rd week in the fiscal year, an expected lower inventory charge, aggressive stock repurchases and benefits from the pension plans consolidating.

