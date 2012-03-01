March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Caisse des Depots et Consignations
(CDC)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 8, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.536
Reoffer price 99.536
Yield 2.224 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis & Societe
Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
