March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Casino Guichard Perrachon
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 09, 2020
Coupon 3.994 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 193 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 250.6bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date March 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, BNP Paribas, CIC,
Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS
Ratings BBB- (S&P),BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0754800596
Data supplied by International Insider.