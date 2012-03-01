March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Afren

Guarantor Afren Nigeria, Afren Nigeria Holdings

(Nigeria) Ltd, Afren CI (UK) Ltd, Afren CI

(II) Ltd, Afren Cote D'Ivoire Lion

G.PL SA, AERL & Afren Okoro

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date April 08, 2019

Coupon 10.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.976

Spread 880.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct February 2019 UST

Payment Date March 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Goldman

Sachs International

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

144A ISIN US00830FAC68

Regs ISIN USG01283AF01

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.