UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Afren
Guarantor Afren Nigeria, Afren Nigeria Holdings
(Nigeria) Ltd, Afren CI (UK) Ltd, Afren CI
(II) Ltd, Afren Cote D'Ivoire Lion
G.PL SA, AERL & Afren Okoro
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date April 08, 2019
Coupon 10.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.976
Spread 880.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct February 2019 UST
Payment Date March 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Goldman
Sachs International
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
144A ISIN US00830FAC68
Regs ISIN USG01283AF01
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.