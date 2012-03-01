BRIEF-E. W. Scripps reports Q4 earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Credit Suisse
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date March 06, 2015
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.674
Reoffer price 99.674
Yield 1.737 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Credit Suisse, RBC & Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Swiss
