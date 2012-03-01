March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Suisse

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date March 06, 2015

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.674

Reoffer price 99.674

Yield 1.737 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Credit Suisse, RBC & Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Swiss

