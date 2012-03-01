BRIEF-Materialise posts Q4 revenues of $33.2 million
* For fiscal 2017, we expect to report consolidated revenue between 128,000 - 134,000 keur
March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower SingTel Group Treasury Pte Ltd
Guarantor Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date September 08, 2017
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.795
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.875 pct February 2017 UST
Payment Date March 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Singapore
Full fees English
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Englsih
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* For fiscal 2017, we expect to report consolidated revenue between 128,000 - 134,000 keur
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday attacked the Federal Bureau of Investigation, saying the agency has been unable to stop people from giving national security information to the media and calling for such leakers to be found "now."
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S