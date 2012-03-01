March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower SingTel Group Treasury Pte Ltd

Guarantor Singapore Telecommunications Ltd

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date September 08, 2017

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.795

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.875 pct February 2017 UST

Payment Date March 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,

Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Singapore

Full fees English

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Englsih

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.