SYDNEY, March 2 (Basis Point) - Thirteen lenders have
committed between $100-350 million each to a $2.625 billion
project financing to fund the development of Origin Energy Ltd
and ConocoPhillips' Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas
(LNG) project in Queensland, banking sources said.
Origin and Conoco approved the $14 billion first phase of
their 9 million tonnes a year project, Australia Pacific LNG Pty
Ltd, in July 2011. They are expected to approve the second phase
this quarter, after China's Sinopec agreed to increase its stake
in the project to 25 percent and buy more gas.
The lenders and their commitment amounts are: ANZ ($350
million), Export Development Canada ($300 million), Commonwealth
Bank of Australia ($250 million),National Australia Bank ($250
million), Mizuho Corporate Bank ($250 million), Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp ($250 million), HSBC ($200 million), Westpac
Banking Corp ($200 million), Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ ($150
million), BOS International Australia ($125 million), DNB Bank
($100 million), DBS Bank ($100 million) and SG ($100 million).
However, there is still the possibility some Chinese lenders
may join the deal before it reaches financial close in a couple
of months, sources said.
Despite tough market conditions, the final loan amount
raised was slightly higher than the original target of $2.5
billion, underscoring strong bank appetite for oil and gas
projects as well as the strength of the sponsors, the sources
said.
LOAN MARGIN
The margin starts at 250 basis points over Libor during the
four-year construction period, with the sponsors Origin and
ConocoPhillips guaranteeing the construction.
The sponsors' guarantee falls away during the 16-year
operational phase, and accordingly the margin increases over
time to reflect the higher risk profile, starting at 275bp over
Libor for years 1-8, climbing to 300bp over Libor in years 9-12,
and 325bp in years 13-16.
The participation fee is a flat 200bp.
The loan is moving into the documentation phase and funding
is expected to start in the middle of the year after the
sponsors give the final investment nod, according to sources.
In addition to commercial bank debt, the sponsors and
financial adviser are also finalising direct loans with export
credit agencies China Export & Credit Insurance and US Exim,
with each ECA providing a loan similar in size to the commercial
loan tranche, one of the sources added.
RBS is advising on the deal.
