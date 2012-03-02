(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own)

By Fiona Maharg Bravo

MADRID, March 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s not easy picking the trickiest item on the Spanish government’s to-do list. But fixing the country's absurd electricity market is a lead candidate.

For years, the state has kept the retail price of electricity artificially low, with the accumulated shortfall versus real energy costs set to hit an estimated 24 billion euros this year. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has pledged a solution to this so-called tariff deficit. But that will involve some tough decisions.

The annual deficit has accumulated over time thanks to higher wholesale prices and generous feed-in tariffs for renewable energies, particularly solar. As the deficit has ballooned, so the original plan to recoup the subsidy via higher future household bills has become unrealistic. In the meantime, it has had to be financed by the utilities themselves. It was about 4 billion euros last year.

The government has repaid about 14 billion euros to the sector in the past months, but billions of euros of past subsidy are still owed to power producers, and the continuing deficit means that's only going up.

Some baby steps have been taken to address the issue, for example scrapping generous feed-in tariffs for future renewable projects. But the obvious comprehensive solution -- raising energy bills to reflect economic reality -- looks like a political and economic non-starter for a country already embarked on austerity. Analysts estimate a hike of 15 to 20 percent would be required.

The alternatives mainly involve getting the sector to shoulder the burden itself. Increased taxes on hydro or nuclear energy, deemed to be a source of excess profit, could raise up to 1.3 billion euros a year, Nomura estimates. Auctioning carbon rights may potentially provide a further 1 billion euros.

Still, all these measures still wouldn’t cover the deficit, so consumer bills would also need to rise too. Drivers may also face higher levies on petrol, which is undertaxed relative to the rest of Europe. That could bring in 1 billion euros, according to Cheuvreux estimates.

Power producers shouldn’t have to bear all the pain. Spanish families only spend 2.5 percent of their budget on electricity, while companies pay some of the lowest rates in Europe, according to Endesa. The time has come for consumers to appreciate the real cost of energy -- but at the worst moment.

Context news

-- Iberdrola (IBE.MC) and Endesa (ELE.MC), Spain’s largest utilities, recently called on the government to set out how it plans to reduce the so-called 24 billion euro tariff deficit. This is the difference between what it costs to produce energy and what utilities are allowed to charge for it.

-- The gap was 5.6 billion euros in 2010 and 4.1 billion in 2011, according to Iberdrola estimates. The utilities' lobby group, Unesa, estimates the deficit will be 5.9 billion euros this year. The previous government had committed to eliminating the tariff deficit by 2013, with a 1.5 billion euro limit in 2012.

-- The deficit, which is clawed back via future electricity bills, has largely been financed by Spain’s five largest utilities. The utilities have already received 13.7 billion euros through a state-sponsored securitisation, according to Endesa’s presentation.

-- On Feb. 16, Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said the sector, consumers and the government would have to find solutions to prevent the tariff deficit from accumulating.

(Editing by Chris Hughes and David Evans)

