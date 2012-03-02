Bonus squeeze as Europe's investment banks feel investor ire
LONDON, Feb 23 Most European investment bankers received smaller bonuses in 2016 as their employers cut costs and sought to meet shareholder demands for a greater share of profits.
March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Sberbank of Russia
Issue Amount 85 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 14, 2015
Coupon 3.1 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 289.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & Troika
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 410 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0148606160
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
LONDON, Feb 23 Most European investment bankers received smaller bonuses in 2016 as their employers cut costs and sought to meet shareholder demands for a greater share of profits.
TEL AVIV, Feb 23 The Israeli government has drafted a law banning the sale of binary options overseas by online trading firms based in Israel, a business that has drawn broad international criticism over allegations of illicit practices.
* Navigators names David J. Draper to head international casualty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: