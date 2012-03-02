Bonus squeeze as Europe's investment banks feel investor ire
LONDON, Feb 23 Most European investment bankers received smaller bonuses in 2016 as their employers cut costs and sought to meet shareholder demands for a greater share of profits.
March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount A$300 million
Maturity Date March 09, 2022
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 98.781
Reoffer price 98.781
Payment Date March 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Banking Group & Westpac Institutional
Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing NSW
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
LONDON, Feb 23 Most European investment bankers received smaller bonuses in 2016 as their employers cut costs and sought to meet shareholder demands for a greater share of profits.
TEL AVIV, Feb 23 The Israeli government has drafted a law banning the sale of binary options overseas by online trading firms based in Israel, a business that has drawn broad international criticism over allegations of illicit practices.
* Navigators names David J. Draper to head international casualty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: