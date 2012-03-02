Bonus squeeze as Europe's investment banks feel investor ire
LONDON, Feb 23 Most European investment bankers received smaller bonuses in 2016 as their employers cut costs and sought to meet shareholder demands for a greater share of profits.
March 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 28, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 100.671
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,
Natixis, Nomura & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 0.175 pct
Notes The issue size will total 4.25 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0544644957
TEL AVIV, Feb 23 The Israeli government has drafted a law banning the sale of binary options overseas by online trading firms based in Israel, a business that has drawn broad international criticism over allegations of illicit practices.
* Navigators names David J. Draper to head international casualty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: