March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 09, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.427
Yield 3.299 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
