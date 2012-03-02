March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower HeidelbergCement Finance BV

Guarantor Heidelbergcement AG & Hanson Ltd

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 08, 2016

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 346 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.0 pct February 2016 OBL

Payment Date March 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Commerzbank, BofA Merrill

Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Raiffeisen Bank

International, Danske Bank, Nordea Markets,

SEB & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0755521142

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.