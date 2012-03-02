March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 100.17

Payment Date March 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC Bank PLC & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 2-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0755579223

