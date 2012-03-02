March 2 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (TPC.N) fell 10 percent on Friday after the civil and building construction company's quarterly results missed analysts' expectations, hurt by weakness at its building segment.

Tutor Perini, which builds hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and highways, posted a profit of 50 cents a share, compared with analysts' average expectations of 75 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. [ID:nL4E8E16K7]

The company's shares were trading down at $14.69 on the New York Stock Exchange. They had touched a low of $14.44 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

