March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date March 07, 2044
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 109.495
Payment Date March 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 685 million sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0295479983
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.