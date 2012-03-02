Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Banco Popular Espanol (BPE)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2013
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.806
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 361bp
Over the OBL#153
Payment Date March 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banco Popular, Bankia, GSI, Natixis
& Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0755611729
BRUSSELS\FRANKFURT, Feb 23 The European Commission is working with the Italian government and the European Central Bank on a rescue plan for Italy's troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, spokesmen for the two European institutions said on Thursday, following press reports of an impasse.
* January 2017 net sales 128.7 million Swedish crowns ($14.33 million) versus 121.1 million crowns in Jan 2016