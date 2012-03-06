March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower MAN SE
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 13, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.677
Yield 2.194 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 140.9 bp
Over the 0.75 pct February 2017 OBL
Payment Date March 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BayernLB, Commerzbank & Santander GBM
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.