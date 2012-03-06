March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower MAN SE

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 13, 2017

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.677

Yield 2.194 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 140.9 bp

Over the 0.75 pct February 2017 OBL

Payment Date March 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BayernLB, Commerzbank & Santander GBM

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.