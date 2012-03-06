March 6 Shares of Skullcandy Inc SKUL.O fell 9 percent a day after the headphone maker's chief financial officer resigned.

The company said Mitch Edwards will continue as CFO until April 1 and will remain available for consultation on an as-needed basis during the company's search for a new CFO. [ID:nL4E8E599B]

Shares of the company fell 9 percent to $13.55 in pre-market trading. They had closed at $14.83 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

