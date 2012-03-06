March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2018
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 102.928
Spread 39 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.3bp
over the January 2018 DBR
Payment Date March 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, DZ Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undiscolsed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Luxembourg
Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0518184667
Data supplied by International Insider.