March 6 Autoparts maker Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP.N) said it expects its first-quarter sales to drop or remain flat due to fewer orders in the early season, sending its shares down as much as 18 percent in morning trade.

The company said one of its major customers has begun buying some air conditioning parts directly from China.

"We estimate the 2012 full-year sales impact could be $15 million to $20 million," Chief Executive Lawrence Sills said in a statement.

Analysts were expecting first-quarter sales to grow by 6 percent to $232.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, Standard Motor Products' net income from continuing operations rose to $29.5 million, or $1.29 per share, from $2.7 million, or 12 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 17 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 14 cents a share.

Fourth quarter revenue was flat at $174.2 million, below the $182.3 million analysts had expected.

New-York based Standard Motor Products' shares were trading down 18 percent at $20.10 on Tuesday morning.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

