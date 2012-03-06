March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 12, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 63 bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date March 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Barclays Capital
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Dutch
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 500 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0180612589
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.