March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG

(OKB)

Guarantor Republic of Austria

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 21, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 35 bp

Issue price 100.096

Payment Date March 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 650 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0143838453

Temp ISIN CH0180006147

Data supplied by International Insider.