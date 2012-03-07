March 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a public bond priced on wednesday.

Borrower Stadt Zurich

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 12, 2032

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.702

Payment Date April 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank, Credit Suisse

& UBS

Ratings AA (Moody's), AA+ (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0181377042

