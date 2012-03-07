Bank of England hires lead managers for 2017's 3-year USD bond
LONDON, Feb 21 The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had hired Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Merrill Lynch to act as lead managers for a three-year U.S. dollar bond issue.
March 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Amcor Ltd
Guarantor Amcor Finance (USC) Inc & Amcor UK
Finance Ltd
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 04, 2018
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.22
Reoffer price 99.622
Spread 163 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS & BNP Paribas
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0180006170
LONDON, Feb 21 Britain has sold 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) of an inflation-linked government bond maturing in 2065 after attracting orders of more than 11.9 billion pounds in a syndicated sale, a bookrunner on the deal said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.