Proposed ETF would track flowering marijuana market -regulatory filing
Feb 21 An investment company is making plans to launch what could be the first exchange-traded fund to profit on marijuana.
March 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KFW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 12, 2015
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 102.05
Payment Date March 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 175 million Brazilian real
When fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0754679669
Data supplied by International Insider.
BRUSSELS, Feb 21 The European Commission will tell France on Wednesday its economy is improving but still has excessive imbalances, while chiding Germany over its current account surplus and warning Italy it must reduce its rising public debt, an EU official said.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year government debt supply at a yield of 1.230 percent to strong investor demand, Treasury data showed.